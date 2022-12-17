Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Dec. 18:
Live Music Fridays
Come out to the HUB on Friday, Dec. 23 to catch a live performance of Taylor Rae.
Hailing from Santa Cruz, California and now residing in Austin, Texas, singer/songwriter Taylor Rae's eclectic style traverses folk, jazz and blues.
PAC presents the Nutcracker
Follow Clara as she saves her beloved Nutcracker Prince from the evil Mouse Queen and embarks on a journey through the Land of Snow to the Palace of the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Kingdom of the Sweets. Performances are accompanied by the Allen Philharmonic Orchestra and will feature guest artist Tiit Helimets Principal dancer with the San Francisco Ballet.
A showing for Dec. 18 will begin at 2 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at 300 Rivercrest Blvd.
Pet photos with Santa
Come out to the HUB on Dec. 21 to get phots of your pups with Santa.
The HUB is located at 1289 Johnson Road, Allen, Texas 75013 at the Southeast corner of Sam Rayburn Tollway (121) and Alma Drive. It is a family and pet-friendly entertainment and restaurant venue featuring daily events.
Train display at Allen Public Library
The North Texas T-TRAK Model Railroad Club is setting up model trains in the meeting Room of the Allen Public Library from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Enjoy talking with local model train enthusiasts and watching the N Scale size (1:160) model trains ride around the tracks. No registration required, come and go.
Disc Golf and Fishing at Bethany Lakes Park
Bethany Lakes Park is a 40-acre community park with tons of recreation amenities including over eight acres of fishing ponds to choose from and a fishing pier. You’ll also find a playground, covered pavilion, hike and bike trails, and the Joe Farmer Recreation Center.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
