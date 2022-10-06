Bobby Amaro - Arl 2022-07.JPG
Courtesy of Lane Fabian

Allen is now the base of Guitars for Veterans, a national nonprofit that helps veterans on their journey toward mental recovery.

Guitars for Vets is a nonprofit with around 140 chapters in 40 states with a mission to assist combat veterans to overcome service-related mental traumas by teaching them how to play guitar.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments