Allen is now the base of Guitars for Veterans, a national nonprofit that helps veterans on their journey toward mental recovery.
Guitars for Vets is a nonprofit with around 140 chapters in 40 states with a mission to assist combat veterans to overcome service-related mental traumas by teaching them how to play guitar.
When Guitars for Veterans started in 2007, the organization worked primarily with the Veterans Administration, being located within VA facilities including hospitals, clinics and vet centers.
“This year, Guitars for Veterans has been able to expand and open chapters based outside of the VA facilities,” Chapter Coordinator Lane Fabian said. “Being able to do that has given us flexibility in continuing to offer vets referred by VA counselors and doctors. We can also help those vets that are outside of the VA healthcare system.”
Additionally, Guitars for Veterans was given office space by the Allen Philharmonic to help facilitate their lessons, Fabian said.
Qualifying veterans receive free guitar lessons one hour a week over the course of 10 weeks. Students are given a loaner acoustic guitar throughout the course of the program to practice on their own. Veterans who complete the 10 courses are awarded an acoustic guitar and an accessory package. All of this is at no cost to the veterans, as all chapter coordinators and instructors are volunteers.
“We tailor the lesson plan to each veteran,” Fabian said. “Part of that is understanding what it is they're able to do. A lot of our veteran students have had very little or no background in music or guitar, or perhaps they tried to play it 20 years ago and gave up on it. A lot of them had never played before.”
In addition to assessing any possible physical limitations, instructors also seek to understand what veterans are looking to accomplish.
“One of our goals is to get our vets to play songs as quickly as we can,” Fabian said. “Obviously, you need some basics to do that. We teach basics then ramp up the process depending on how fast they want to learn and how much they practice. It’s very much up to them how much progress they want to make and how successful they want to be. We do our best to get them there on a one-on-one basis.”
In a study completed by the VA from 2010-2011, results showed that the program helped veterans on their path to coping with mental traumas suffered during their service.
“This proves it's very helpful. So many of our vets are giving us excellent feedback on how this is helping them cope day-to-day with many of the stresses they have,” Fabian said. “It helps them focus on something that relaxes them. For the most part, I would say the mental health aspect is a big proponent of what we work with. We are tremendously expanding our outreach to veterans who may be using other forms of treatment beyond the VA. We want to support them in doing that.”
With over 45,000 veterans in Collin County, Fabian said they are in need of instructors to help teach veterans.
