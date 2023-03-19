Here are five things to do in Allen the week of March 19:
Neighbor night at the Hub
Come out to Allen’s the HUB located at 1289 Johnson Road at 5:30 p.m. March 21 to get to know other Allen residents, grab some popcorn, hot chocolate and see a movie.
The HUB will show Moana at its neighbor night
Allen to host virtual workshop over indoor leaks
Toilet running? Faucet dripping? Got a leak you aren’t sure how to fix?
Join EPA WaterSense's free webinar to learn how to find and fix your indoor leaks at 6 p.m. March 21.
Just in time for Fix a Leak Week, walk through common home plumbing issues and sources of water waste, then see how to fix them yourself. You don’t need a bunch of special tools or knowledge to fix minor plumbing problems in your own house.
This event will cover:
- Tools needed for common fixes
- Detecting leaks
- Emergency water shut-offs
- How to check your toilet for leaks
- Easily fixing common toilet issues
- Replacing a leaking fixtures
- Repairing a leaking faucet
- Question and answer segments with indoor leak professionals
Allen hosts Railroad History Day
Join the Allen Heritage Guild for a day of history at the Allen Heritage Center from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
Activities inside the Train Depot from 1-4 p.m. include model trains, story times, train crafts and more.
The event will also have a scavenger hunt called “Searching for Allen History,” from 1-3 p.m. and a train robbery reenactment by Lovejoy High School Theatre, 3 p.m.
Learn more about your city
Share your input at an event at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20 at Allen City Hall on potential projects to be funded by Allen’s half-cent sales tax, used by the Allen Community Development Corporation (CDC) to support parks, trails, entertainment, sports, tourism and more by submitting a Project Request.
Each year, the CDC considers a list of potential projects presented by city staff based on resident feedback acquired through master planning initiatives, surveys, input from the citizen-led Parks Advisory Board and the strategic plan of Allen City Council.
In addition, residents are invited to propose other projects they would like to see funded during this annual Town Hall meeting. The CDC then deliberates on proposed projects and recommends a list of final projects for funding to be considered by Allen City Council as part of the annual budget process.
Residents may provide comments and propose projects during the Town Hall meeting.
Fun Ones and Twos Time Story Time
Children aged 1-2 can enjoy songs, rhymes, and a short book at the Allen Public Library from 11:15 to 11:45 Thursday, March 23. Attendance is limited. Tickets will be available at the Children's Desk 30 minutes before the program starts.
