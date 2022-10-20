Troon, a leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, has announced it has been selected to manage Heritage Ranch Golf and Country Club, a semi-private club in Fairview, Texas. Troon Golf, the resort and daily-fee division of Troon, will manage the golf operations, agronomy, retail, sales and marketing, as well as food and beverage at the club, while ICON Management Services, a Troon Company, will oversee the Heritage Ranch homeowner’s association. Troon is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Grace Intel joins Chamber
Residents and community members are invited to join the Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting from 8:45- 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Dinosaur Company to celebrate Grace Intel joining the chamber of commerce.
Grace Intel’s purpose is to bring small group coaching to communities where life crises has caused isolation and fear of rejection by some form of disability, or abuse.
Geode Health joins chamber
Allen community members are invited to a ribbon cutting from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 to celebrate a ribbon cutting for Geode Health at 610 S Watters Road, Suite 130.
Geode Health is a mental healthcare provider based in the Chicago area. It aims to offer quality care at an affordable rate.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
