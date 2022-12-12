There’sno doubt about it, Texas has some great BBQ. My favorite thing about Texas BBQis that it can hide in the most unusual places.It might be in the local pitshack;it could be hiding in a Korean or Hawaiian food joint.It might even be a secret sauce at amom and popfood joint.
Check out thesefive highly reviewedspots in Allen that offer someboldBBQflavors.
Establishedin 1980 in a family kitchen, this BBQ joint in Allen is a hitwith the community. “I love this place” is a popular phrase inguest reviews. BBQ can be a tricky thing to master. Big Ray’s hit the checklistwith a cozy atmosphere,delicioussides, sweet desserts (and tea) along withtheir populartender, smokey meat...you’rein for a treat at Big Ray’s BBQ. Guest reviewsfrequentlymentionloadedpotatoes, brisket, hotlinks,and peach cobbler.
This popular chain consistentlydeliverssome quality BBQ.I love stopping here whenever I get a chance.Rudy’s has some great sides, but the meat and sandwiches really monopolize the menu.Guests love the brisket and smoked turkey.
Address: 1790 North Central Expressway (214) 383-5353
This delicioushomestylegrill has some secret BBQ treasures- includingribs,BBQ pulled pork and DallasBrisket Tacos. Go forsomeBBQ and return for the rest of the menu. It istruly impressive, andI’mloving the sound of their honeypepperbacon. Guest reviews have praise forthis gem of a place, and the owner’s customer service andgenerous spirit set this local eatery apart.
Address: 711 Central Expressway South (972) 396-8670
If sweet BBQ sauce is your thing, Hawaiian Bros has a treat for you. I liketraditional BBQ, but I love unexpected flavors even more.Customer reviews giveaspotlightonthedelicious house-made pineapple-infused BBQ sauce, also their side veggies.I know...veggies. Ifwell-seasoned veggies are not your thing;themacaronisalad has its own fan section. Oh, and the best part? They have adrive-thru.
This basicfoodjointhas a not-so-basic menu with lots of variety. Includingboldflavorswith their BBQ wingsand brisket sandwiches. In fact, the reviews are most impressivefor a fast eatery food joint. There are lots of reviewspraisingthe clean environment, fast,friendly service,and of course,yummyflavors.
Address: 210 Central Expressway South Suite 78 (469) 656-1845
