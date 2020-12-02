Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County (CACCC) has raised over $11 million for its capital campaign, which includes a gift of land valued at $1M, in order to build a second full-service facility to meet the needs of abused children in the northern part of Collin County as the county’s population continues to soar.
Since 1992, Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County has provided life-changing services to children and families victimized by child abuse in Collin County. Last year, the Center provided services to 3,936 clients.
Research has shown that by 2050, the population of Collin County is expected to surpass 3.8 million residents, triple the county’s current population. CACCC must be ready to serve 10,000 clients by 2050, and without action taken to increase capacity, CACCC will lose its ability to offer services to 100% of children experiencing abuse.
“Two years ago, we launched a capital campaign, and it has been quite a journey with some miracles along the way. Miracles that came in the form of mind-blowingly generous gifts, and miracles that came in the form of donations that we never expected. Throughout this campaign process, I have been so inspired by the generosity of the Collin County community and their belief in our mission,” said Lynne McLean, CEO, “This new facility will help us ensure that no matter how large Collin County grows, no child is ever turned away, and every child has access to the full range of services they need to heal.”
“I am proud of the success of this campaign to build another full-service center. Every day as we secure justice for these precious children, I see up close and personal the difference the Center makes in their lives. It is a safe place where traumatized, abused children learn how to deal with and heal from that trauma, while we seek justice on their behalf,” said Greg Willis, Collin County District Attorney.
The new facility will be named The Speese Campus in honor of the generous lead gift and long-term support of the Center by Carolyn and Mark Speese. Construction is planned to begin in the summer of 2021, with the facility to be fully operational by the fall of 2022. The new 40,000-square-foot advocacy center will be located in McKinney at Heritage Drive and Harroun Avenue.
For more information on the CACCC Capital Campaign, visit caccollincounty.org/expansion.
Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization providing hope to children and families victimized by child abuse. Our proven approach brings experts together under one roof to ensure safety and justice for children. We are the only agency in our community offering services critical to healing, free for life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.