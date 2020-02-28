The Women’s Auxiliary of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Dallas will hold a women-only Peace Symposium, "Women as Architects of Peaceful Nations," this Sunday, March 1.

The event will feature speakers from all walks of life who are serving their communities followed by a Q&A session.

Richardson ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone will receive the Dallas AMWA Peace Award for her work in promoting the “Equity Policy” in her district. The AMWA will also be honoring 10-year-old Naiya Vaden from Frisco ISD for her message of kindness when she was having trouble with classmates. She took the step to reach out to her classmates and said “Let's be Friends!”

The keynote speaker will be Dhiya Bakr, national president of Women's Auxiliary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA. Guest speakers will be Allen City Council Member Lauren Doherty, FISD Board Trustee Anne McCausland and journalist and human rights activist Mona Kazim Shah.

The free "women-only" will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Allen ISD Distribution Center, 1451 N. Watters Road in Allen. Refreshments will be served. For RSVP, contact Ismat Mahmood at dallastabligh@lajnausa.net.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments