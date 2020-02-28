The Women’s Auxiliary of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Dallas will hold a women-only Peace Symposium, "Women as Architects of Peaceful Nations," this Sunday, March 1.
The event will feature speakers from all walks of life who are serving their communities followed by a Q&A session.
Richardson ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone will receive the Dallas AMWA Peace Award for her work in promoting the “Equity Policy” in her district. The AMWA will also be honoring 10-year-old Naiya Vaden from Frisco ISD for her message of kindness when she was having trouble with classmates. She took the step to reach out to her classmates and said “Let's be Friends!”
The keynote speaker will be Dhiya Bakr, national president of Women's Auxiliary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA. Guest speakers will be Allen City Council Member Lauren Doherty, FISD Board Trustee Anne McCausland and journalist and human rights activist Mona Kazim Shah.
The free "women-only" will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Allen ISD Distribution Center, 1451 N. Watters Road in Allen. Refreshments will be served. For RSVP, contact Ismat Mahmood at dallastabligh@lajnausa.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.