In the days since COVID-19 began impacting local families with a loss of income, lack of employment, and concerns over health and safety, the impact on All Community Outreach (ACO) has been huge. And so has the need for food for hungry families.
For more than 35 years, ACO has been preventing hunger and homelessness with programs and services available to residents in need of assistance. However, since March 2020, the agency has seen an increase in need like never before.
“We weren’t prepared for what was coming when COVID-19 began affecting families in Collin County. Quickly we changed our service model and shifted all of our focus to emergency needs,” said ACO’s CEO, Marjorie Vaneskahian Burr. In a matter of days, the ACO Staff had redesigned their service model to address the current community needs, and did so under the extreme conditions with the coronavirus threat.
The agency’s programs had grown to include not only emergency income support with housing, food and clothing, but also education programs such as GED classes and higher education assistance, and employment programs to help residents find jobs or better paying jobs. However, when the Client Services team began seeing an influx of families in mid-March who were in need of basics such as rent and mortgage assistance, help with utility bills and food, they recognized the urgency in changing how they provide to those in need.
“Today, our food pantry has shifted from a client-choice model which allowed families to come in and select their groceries- free of charge- on a monthly basis to complete drive-thru pick-up service where they can come as often as they need food.” said Burr. “Now families drive through our food distribution line in the ACO parking lot at the pantry and volunteers will load 100-150lbs of fresh produce, meats and dairy items, and pantry staples directly into their cars in a no-touch, social-distancing service. We want to make it as simple as possible, no qualifications other than to live in Collin County.”
The only requirements for free food from All Community Outreach is that you are a Collin County resident and that you stay in your car while volunteers load groceries into trunks. Only an I.D. is needed. Free food is available at the pantry on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9am-11am, and on Tuesday evenings from 5pm-7pm, located at 801 E. Main Street in Allen. More information is provided online at www.acocares.org or by calling 972-727-9131.
While other food distributions in North Texas are giving out small boxes of dry goods and limited fresh foods, the ACO pantry has a grocery basket full of good, fresh foods for each family. Thanks to the generous community who support the pantry with food drives, local grocers who donate items, and the support from the Feeding America Program, the North Texas Food Bank and the recent funding from the Collin Cares Act, there is plenty of food even though the need has tripled since January.
“Our staff and volunteers are happy to help families in need and ensure that no one goes hungry in Collin County. And they do so with a caring heart and a smile…it’s just hidden under the safety of a face mask!” said Burr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.