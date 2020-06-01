Allen is joining 19 other North Texas agencies to create the most connected, smart and resilient region in the country.
The North Texas Innovation Alliance (NTXIA) was launched on May 26 as a group of key cross-sector stakeholders working to collaboratively solve pressing challenges to improve quality of life, expedite inclusive economic development, and increase resource efficiency through the use of data, technology and community.
Fueled by strong partnerships, the NTXIA is the largest initiative of its kind in the United States.
“Everyone benefits from the North Texas region working collectively to create the most compelling and innovative solutions that support government, residents and businesses, and to provide the infrastructure that can attract more residents and organizations, and is prepared to respond together with agility in times of crisis,” alliance cofounder Jennifer Sanders said.
Through the consortium, NTXIA will work to address and enhance elements serving the region including:
• Linkages between educational institutions, business and community leaders. These links create alignment, incentivize shared investment, and generate economic opportunity.
• Infrastructure and the effective management and stewardship of shared natural and human resources.
• A strategy for resilience in the face of extreme weather and other events, such as COVID-19 and related impacts.
• Connecting all parts of the region through linking elements that are the lifeblood of access to opportunity and economic development, including power, water and broadband.
• Effective and forward-looking land use policies, urban design and zoning.
• Ensuring a strong talent pipeline throughout the lifecycle to prepare the workforce for future career skills and opportunity.
• Accessible and efficient transit solutions and traffic management.
The 20 founding members of the North Texas Innovation Alliance include: Addison, Allen, Arlington, Coppell, Corinth, Dallas County, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Innovation Alliance, Dallas Regional Chamber, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Frisco, Garland, Irving, McKinney, McKinney Economic Development Corporation, North Texas Commission, North Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), Plano, Richardson, and the Texas Research Alliance. Through its leadership and vision for the region, the North Texas Commission played a key role in establishing the consortium through hosting convenings of its membership that facilitated collaboration in shaping the mission of the NTXIA.
Visit ntxia.org
