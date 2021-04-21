A new committee formed by Allen City Council will spend the next several months exploring ways to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in Allen.
During the April 13 meeting, Allen City Council voted unanimously to adopt a policy statement supporting diversity, equity and inclusion and to form an ad hoc committee to further explore these topics. Diversity, equity and inclusion emerged as key priorities of council members during a strategic planning session in January 2021.
The policy statement approved by Allen City Council reads:
The Allen City Council supports a community where respect for and openness to all exists and everyone feels welcome, included and treated equally and where their participation is appreciated. We value the rich diversity that makes up the fabric of Allen and remain committed to building on shared values that reach across our entire community.
The ad hoc committee consisting of twelve Allen residents is charged with the following:
Research community best practices for enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion in Allen
Research partnership opportunities that may provide additional avenues to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in our community
Determine if there is a need for a permanent board focused on opportunities to promote unity in the community
Prepare and deliver a comprehensive report for the City Council, including a detailed proposed action plan, including a timeline and priorities on each action proposed, for Council consideration
Conclude by November and deliver report to Council at the November 23, 2021 council meeting
“This is a milestone day for the City of Allen,” said Mayor Ken Fulk. “I know when it comes to this subject there are some differences of opinion, and I’m sure some of that will come to the table. But I’m hoping that they’ll come back with observations of issues we have in Allen and come up with specific solutions which address those Allen issues.”
Ad Hoc Committee Members
John Gain (Chair)
Robert Boone (Vice-Chair)
Victoria Sublette
Ann Bargains
Alex Evans
Rodrigo Vizcaino
Nasima Chowdhury
Manita Moran
Hemen Patel
Mahmood A. Umer
Xi Breeding
Veronica Yost
