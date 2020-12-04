Parents/guardians who want to submit a change to their child’s learning model (in-person or remote learning) must do so by 11:59 p.m. Monday. If you want to keep your child’s current selection, no further action is required.
Parents who want to change their child’s participation in either at-home learning or in-person learning for the next nine-weeks grading period will need to complete the commitment form located in Skyward. Information was emailed to all parents who are listed as Family #1 in Skyward about the process to request a change.
For more details and a full list of the change timeframes for the rest of the school year, visit https://www.allenisd.org/Page/59767.
Clarinet Holiday Ensemble
The city of Allen will host a live virtual concert that features traditional holiday carols and Klezmer melodies at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at AllenTV.org. This is a free concert.
The ensembles will also perform selections by Bach, Dvorak, Herbert and Tchaikovsky, including selections from “Babes in Toyland” and “The Nutcracker Suite.”
The ensembles are comprised of Charlotte Catlett, Sean Reed, Devin Taylor, Johnathon Platt, Mark Newcome and Emilie Catlett, all whom are members of community bands in the Metroplex or hold degrees in music.
Call 214-509-4911 for more information.
