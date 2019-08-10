Adopt a pet from Allen Animal Shelter on Aug. 17 and all adoption fees will be waived.
The city of Allen is among dozens of North Texas shelters and rescue organizations participating in Clear the Shelters. The pet adoption initiative helps address overcrowding at animal shelters, which typically reach peak capacity during summer months.
On one day only, shelters across the country will waive adoption fees in an effort to find a home for every available animal.
Allen Animal Shelter typically charges $95. Pets adopted from Allen Animal Shelter are spayed or neutered, chipped and vaccinated prior to adoption.
The Allen Animal Shelter is located at 770 S. Allen Heights Drive. See available animals at petfinder.com/member/us/tx/allen/city-of-allen-animal-shelter-tx276.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.