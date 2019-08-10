Allen Animal Shelter

Adopt a pet from Allen Animal Shelter on Aug. 17 and all adoption fees will be waived.

The city of Allen is among dozens of North Texas shelters and rescue organizations participating in Clear the Shelters. The pet adoption initiative helps address overcrowding at animal shelters, which typically reach peak capacity during summer months.

On one day only, shelters across the country will waive adoption fees in an effort to find a home for every available animal.

Allen Animal Shelter typically charges $95. Pets adopted from Allen Animal Shelter are spayed or neutered, chipped and vaccinated prior to adoption.

The Allen Animal Shelter is located at 770 S. Allen Heights Drive. See available animals at petfinder.com/member/us/tx/allen/city-of-allen-animal-shelter-tx276.

