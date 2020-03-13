The city of Allen is taking precautions to protect residents from COVID-19 (coronavirus) by temporarily closing several facilities and canceling some events.
In alignment with Allen Independent School District, the city will temporarily close several city facilities March 16-20, in an effort to minimize crowded gatherings and protect vulnerable populations. The impacted facilities include:
Allen Public Library
Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium
Joe Farmer Recreation Center
Allen Senior Recreation Center
Allen Community Ice Rink
The Edge Visitor Center
Any events or programs scheduled at these facilities will be canceled during this timeframe. Library materials will not be due during this time. The closure period will be reassessed on Friday, March 20, and updates posted on the city website and the Closure Hotline, 214-509-4117.
At this time, Allen City Hall, Allen Municipal Court and other city administrative facilities will continue normal operations. Any exceptions will be listed at CityofAllen.org/Closures.
Organizers of Better Block Allen, planned for March 20-21, have decided to postpone the event. A new date has not yet been scheduled.
A full list of canceled or postponed events is available at CityofAllen.org/Closures.
