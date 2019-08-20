The city of Allen announced the hires of two assistant city managers on Friday: current Allen Parks and Recreation Director Tim Dentler and acting Assistant City Manager Rebecca Vice.
In their new roles, Dentler and Vice will help with day-to-day management of city staff and operations.
“Each of them brings a wealth of professional experience, institutional knowledge and inexhaustible good nature to every assignment, no matter how challenging,” said City Manager Eric Ellwanger. “I look forward to serving with them as we guide Allen’s continuing success.”
Dentler joined the city in 1995 as parks superintendent and has served as director of Parks and Recreation for 16 years. In this role, he managed a staff of more than 400 people and guided operations at parks and city facilities including Allen Event Center and The Courses at Watters Creek, which generate over $16 million in revenue annually. He supervised $150 million in capital improvement projects, helped establish the Allen Convention and Visitors Bureau and advised the city on critical development projects including Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm and The Village at Allen.
In 1996 he co-created Allen’s signature event, now known as Market Street Allen USA, which attracts more than 80,000 attendees and will celebrate its 25th year in 2020.
Dentler graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in landscape architecture. He lives in Allen with his wife, Elizabeth. His son, Cory, is a 2015 graduate of Allen High School.
“I’ve spent more than two dozen years in this community and have seen how Allen has benefited from the steady leadership of city management and elected officials,” Dentler said. “As the city continues growing, I am honored to continue serving in a new and exciting role.”
Vice joined the city manager’s office in 2013 and later served as organizational development and employee engagement administrator. In these roles she launched numerous new initiatives, including Live. Love. Allen., a program that connects Allen homeowners unable to remedy property code violations with local volunteer groups. She has also spearheaded employee engagement programs, co-developed a new framework for annual employee evaluations, launched a citywide learning management system and helped coordinate a successful general obligation bond election in 2016.
“I’m thrilled at the opportunity to use my experiences and training to enhance this wonderful organization,” Vice said. “I look forward to supporting my fellow employees as we serve our city with excellence and pride.”
Vice holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Texas and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas – Arlington. She and her husband, Ryan, have two children, Alexandra and Henry.
Allen continues recruiting for a qualified deputy city manager to round out the city's management team with complementary skills and outside perspectives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.