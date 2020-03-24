The Allen Animal Shelter has been forced to close its doors to the public for now, but staff are continuing the mission to care for Allen’s stray pets and those that need homes.
Animal Control Supervisor Deborah Michnick said on AllenTV that the shelter is taking appointments for residents who would like to visit a potential adoptee.
She said the pets are listed on petfinder.com, and if residents see a pet they’re interested in meeting, they can call the shelter at 214-509-4378 to set up a time. Likewise, pet registration should be handled online at cityofallen.org/allenanimalshelter or through the mail.
Several of the department’s regular services and programs are suspended. Michnick said owner surrenders are limited except in emergencies; officers will not go out on calls related to loose pets, animal nuisance or wildlife; and volunteer and education programs are suspended.
Michnick said the shelter will still accept donations, which can be dropped off by the front door of the shelter, 770 S. Allen Heights Dr.
Madeline Yeaman Arnold of SPCA McKinney said the SPCA is also offering adoptions on an appointment basis.
They have lowered intake numbers in order to focus on caring for the animals in SPCA shelters and to assist the community at this time.
“Our adoption numbers have only decreased slightly in the last week,” Yeaman Arnold said. “However, we’ve received an outstanding response to our pleas for foster homes, so the number of animals we have sent out to foster are at an all-time high.”
Adopters can visit spca.org/dogadopt to make an appointment to meet a dog or spca.org/catadopt to make an appointment to meet a cat.
Collin County Animal Shelter has also stopped taking walk-ins but are accepting appointments at 214-945-4870 for adoptions, looking for a lost animal, surrenders, quarantine drop off/ pick up or bringing in a found/stray animal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.