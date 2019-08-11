U.S. Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) on Friday welcomed Marissa Xiong, the winner of the 2019 Congressional Art Competition to Washington, DC.
Xiong, a recent graduate of Allen High School, was awarded first place in Texas’ Third Congressional District’s 2019 Congressional Art Competition. She and her parents, visited Washington, DC this week to view her artwork, an oil on canvass titled, “My Grandfather” which is on display in the Cannon Tunnel of the United States Capitol.
“Being able to meet Marissa and learn about the inspiration behind her artwork was a privilege,” Taylor said. “I am proud to show constituents visiting from Collin County her artwork and continue to be blown away by the incredible talent of our local students. Thank you to all of the students and art teachers who made this year’s competition possible.”
Winners of the 2019 Congressional Art Competition include:
First Place: Marissa Xiong; Allen High School, Allen
Second Place: Aditi Buch; Clark High School, Plano
Third Place: Kim Grace; Reedy High School, Frisco
In addition, this year, constituents from across the Collin County were able to cast their vote online for their favorite piece of artwork. The "likes" on each photo were tallied to determine the “People’s Choice” winner.
People’s Choice: Christine Yan; Greenhill School
This year’s honorable mentions include: Kayla Sobyak, Katherine Strand, Nicholas Bastia, Jingyi Ma, Tam-Nhu Dang, Haley Bass, Eun-Ji Kong, Evelyn McGowan, and Jennifer Wang.
The winning artist’s work will be displayed for one year in the national exhibition located in the Cannon Tunnel, a pedestrian walkway leading to the U.S. Capitol.
The second place winner will have their artwork displayed in Congressman Taylor’s Washington office and the third place winner will have their artwork displayed in his Collin County Office.
