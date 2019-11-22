Dallas Repertoire Ballet, the performing company for Allen-based Academy of Dance Arts, will celebrate its 27th season of presenting “The Nutcracker” to the local community Dec. 13-15.
Join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince along with a cast of over 130 talented dancers in this fast-paced production – perfect for younger attention spans – as they fight the Mouse King and his army, dance with snowflakes in the sparkling Land of Snow, and meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and her handsome Cavalier in the enticing Kingdom of Sweets.
Regular performances are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 in The Eisemann Center’s Hill Performance Hall, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson.
For a third consecutive year, DRB is offering a “sensory-friendly performance” at the 2 p.m. show on Dec. 14. This performance is specifically designed for children with sensory processing disorders like autism, Asperger syndrome, Down syndrome and other special needs. They understand that dance/theater performances aren’t always accessible to children with special needs and want to give families who might not normally be able to attend a production of The Nutcracker the chance to do so. Discounted tickets for this special performance will be available.
For tickets and information, visit danceada.com.
