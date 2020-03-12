National Charity League, Inc., Allen Chapter (NCL, Inc.), honored the senior class of 2020 at the chapter’s annual Senior Recognition Ceremony on Feb. 23 at the Eisemann Center.
The evening included recognition of each of the 14 graduating seniors’ accomplishments and contributions to the community as well as their future aspirations. Shared with each senior’s loved ones and NCL family, this special event included a waltz with their fathers and a class dinner with family members. The event was the culmination of their six years in the chapter.
“We are delighted to celebrate the class of 2020,” Allen Chapter President Liz Faris said. “These mothers and daughters have given so much to our chapter and have generously served our Allen-area philanthropy partners. We wish them all the best in the next chapter of their lives.”
Over the past six years, these young ladies alongside their mothers have contributed over 4,000 volunteer hours at several local charities throughout the community. The class of 2020 volunteered at Allen Community Outreach, Allen ISD, Connemara Nature Preserve, Allen Art Alliance, Allen Parks and Recreation, Meals on Wheels, ManeGait, Operation Homefront, Project Linus and Special Olympics, to name a few. In addition to serving their community through volunteering, these young ladies were also honing leadership skills and developing cultural awareness by planning and attending educational meetings, chapter-wide events, socials, class retreats and cultural events.
