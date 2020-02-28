Andrea Smith, education specialist for the city of Allen, took a few minutes during Tuesday’s City Council meeting to recognize the first-, second- and third-place winners of the city’s Arbor Day poster contest.
The Allen ISD Council of PTAs and Keep Allen Beautiful team up to put on the contest, which challenges fourth and fifth-graders to design informational posters that convey a theme for each year. This year’s theme was "Trees are Terrific … in Cities and Towns!"
This year’s winners are: 1st place – Joanna Lee – 4th grade, Evans Elementary; 2nd place – Ananya Vyas, 4th grade, Green Elementary; and 3rd place – Danielle Hwang, 5th grade, Norton Elementary.
The posters are judged on several key items, and the rules focus on the education aspect of the project. Smith said entrants must convey their knowledge of information like parts of a tree, how it grows, benefits and products of trees, and photosynthesis. And, Smith said Lee’s poster “covered all the key areas.”
It’s because of this rubric that the city kept the contest going after the Arbor Day Foundation ended it on the national level.
“When they discontinued it, we still saw the value in it,” she said. “It has curriculum with it, so we still do it every year.”
Lee – the first fourth-grader ever to win first place in Allen – will have a tree planted in her honor at her school in March in recognition of her hard work.
