This year’s Arbor Day poster contest winners – Joanna Lee, Ananya Vyas and Danielle Hwang – were recognized during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. They were joined by their teachers and principals – Shawna Wheeler, Stacia Butler, Caran Eldridge, Tina Jordan and Julie DeLeon – as well as Mayor Pro Tem Gary Caplinger; Andrea Smith, Jesse Simmons of the city of Allen; Joy Forester of the Allen ISD Council of PTAs; and Susan Ponder and Sue Kasines of Keep Allen Beautiful.