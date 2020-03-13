The city of Allen is reaching out to residents once again to gather input on multiple topics. 

The Community Development Corporation (CDC) will hold its annual project input meeting on March 16 to get resident feedback on how to best utilize the Allen 4B sales tax revenue. The half-cent tax is used toward projects that are proposed by residents and staff and reviewed by the CDC board in April to be presented to the City Council. Projects approved for funding by the council will be revealed during the Aug. 17 CDC meeting. 

Attendees will have two opportunities to provide input – speak in support of a project during the March 16 meeting or complete a project application at the meeting. Anyone who requests a project will be notified of its status by phone or in writing, according to the city.

Past 4B projects include trail development and enhancements, the Allen USA Celebration and Allen Station Park improvements. Projects may include construction needs or improvements for sports, entertainment and tourism, among others.

The project input meeting is open to the public and will be held at 7 p.m. March 16 in Allen City Council Chambers, 305 Century Parkway.

For information, email rgonzalez@cityofallen.org before March 16. To learn more about the Allen CDC, visit cityofallen.org/1056/Allen-Community-Development-Corporation.

Additionally, in an online survey at cityofallen.org/input, officials want to find out what residents think about the city’s housing needs, affordable housing, public services, infrastructure, public facilities, jobs and more. 

“This feedback will help prioritize the use of federal funding Allen receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD),” according to a release.

The survey will be available online in English and Spanish until April 6. 

