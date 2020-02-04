ACTV

The Allen City Council and ACTV staff recognized Allen City Television’s 20th year of city-exclusive program in Allen during last week’s council meeting.

Mayor Pro Tem Gary Caplinger last week read a proclamation from the mayor’s office that proclaims 2020 as Allen City Television Year in Allen as the station celebrates 20 years of city-exclusive programming this May.

Allen City Television (ACTV) Executive Producer Mark Kaufmann said he and his team – producers Scott Evans and Jason Swiencki – provided over 125 hours of programming through 200 broadcast programs made exclusively for Allen residents last year alone.

In 2019 ACTV, which annually brings home numerous national and state-level awards, claimed eight from the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) and seven from the Texas Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (TATOA).

Kaufmann said this is the third time in a row and the ninth time in ACTV’s history they've won for Overall Excellence in Government Programming from the NATOA. Additionally, four of the seven TATOA awards ACTV garnered this year were first place.

“It’s kind of a really special thing for us for this year to be the 20th because I have a really great staff, a great crew, and I think we just want to make it better this next year,” Kaufmann said.

He noted that ACTV creates a wide variety of programs for viewers, including a weekly news magazine show, “The New News,” with Marketing Specialist Chelsey Aprill. Programming also includes Allen Americans hockey games, Sidekicks indoor soccer and Allen Library programs. Watch ACTV at allentv.org, AllenCityTV on YouTube or check with your cable provider.

