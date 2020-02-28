ACO Director of the Year

The Board of Directors of Allen Community Outreach named Randy Sandifer as Director of the Year at their annual board retreat.

 Courtesy of ACO

The Board of Directors of Allen Community Outreach named Randy Sandifer as Director of the Year at their annual board retreat Feb. 4 in the Conference Room of Community Credit Union of Texas, which hosted the all-day meeting.

“Randy’s commitment to the success of ACO is readily apparent in all he does for our organization,” ACO Board President Amy Gnadt said. “We wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for his leadership.”

Sandifer is serving a current term on the board through 2022, but has served on the Board of Directors in past capacities, including president in 2010 and has been a longtime volunteer and supporter.

“I can’t thank Randy enough for all that he does for our organization. His knowledge and resources, as well as his commitment to our mission made him a standout for this past year’s Director of the Year award,” said ACO CEO Marjorie Vaneskahian Burr.

