In a Tuesday meeting, the Allen City Council voted unanimously to adopt standards of care for the city’s Camp S.T.A.R. (“Summer Time Around the Rec”) summer camp program.
“We have a lot of kids that come in and have a great time every summer,” said Travis Cunniff, recreation services manager for Allen Parks and Recreation, who spoke before the council on the ordinance.
State law mandates that no one can operate a child care facility without a license or accreditation from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Entities that obtain neither (such as Camp S.T.A.R) must get an exemption in order to be in good legal standing, and municipalities that run child care functions can obtain this exemption provided that the city’s governing body annually adopts standards of care.
These standards, as laid out in the ordinance, run under four categories: general administration (which concerns enrollment, inspection and enforcement), staffing (which sets hiring standards), operational (which regulates disciplinary action as well as the staff-participant ratio) and facility.
With no speaker signing up for public comment, and with no member of the council inquiring any further, the ordinance unanimously passed as-written.
Camp S.T.A.R. is slated to begin on May 24 at the Joe Farmer Recreation Center, and per the standards of care, will serve children between the ages of 5-12. Launched in 1996, Camp S.T.A.R. has reportedly served an estimated average of 700 students per summer, with activities including arts and crafts activities and nature walks.
