The Allen City Council met Tuesday, and with only four agenda items and no public comments, the spring break meeting was short and to the point.
The council adopted an ordinance establishing standards of care for a day care licensing exemption for the city’s youth camp programs. Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Carrie Cessna said the process is conducted annually to set standards for the safety of Camp STAR participants, staff and facilities in compliance with state mandates.
The state requires child care facilities to acquire a state license, operation certificate or an exemption, which is what council members approved Tuesday, because the camp does not operate or advertise as child care.
Council members also approved a PD amendment for Spanish Schoolhouse at Alma Drive and Exchange Parkway to allow the daycare a change in their previously approved elevations.
The applicant added pitched roof details and changed building materials. While the changes still fell within the city’s standards, City Planner Hayley Angel said staff felt the changes should come before the council so there was no discrepancy between the approved design and what was ultimately built.
“Staff does have some discretion for what we consider general conformance,” Angel said. “There are not a lot of parameters for what that general conformance is, so the elevations that they are proposing are conforming to the maximum height.”
Council also approved a specific use permit (SUP) for Planet Fitness on Greenville Avenue in the former Big Lots building.
While council members didn’t discuss the item at length, Councilman Baine Brooks commented that a fitness center would make good use of the now-empty space.
