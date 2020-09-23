The Allen City Council on Tuesday approved the creation of the Emergency Utility Assistance Program to provide relief for residents facing hardships due to the pandemic.
The city will use CARES Act Community Development Block Grant COVID (CDBG-CV) funds for the program.
HUD awarded the city $256,477 in CDBG-CV funds in the spring.
Erin Jones, senior planner, said instead of allocating the money back then the city decided to wait until officials had a better idea of what the need would be. In July the council allocated that amount to public service activities, which include emergency rent and utility assistance programs.
Jones said these funds can be used to pay for COVID-related costs not covered under other sources of assistance. She said it’s particularly designed to benefit people of low and moderate income. She said the Collin County CARES funds go up to 200 percent of median family income, while the CDBG-CV funds will be a traditional HUD funding level.
Jones said the Collin County Cares funds do not cover water bills.
“We feel this is a need in our community that is not currently being met by other funding sources, or not to the degree needed,” Jones said.
To be eligible, the applicant must be an Allen resident and a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident, be able to show documented COVID-related income loss after March 1 and must meet HUD guidelines.
Jones said the goal is to launch the application process online by Monday with the estimated release of funds from HUD set for around Oct. 12. She said the city will call residents who have been late on their utility payments to inform them of this and other programs.
“It will be our goal to not just talk about this program but see about any other place where we can assist them,” Jones said.
Steve Massey, director of community services, said as of Tuesday there were 789 customers in the cutoff status. He said the total amount owed on water/sewer bills was $651,314. By comparison, Massey said, the amount owed for the same time frame last year was between $50,000 and $60,000.
Massey said the city is also proposing to provide a rate reduction on water and sewer rates for residents who meet certain criteria.
The city will drop late fees and penalties, it will pay up to six months of charges billed after March 1, and it will make residents pay the full charges for waste services and drainage fees.
The city will calculate six months of water and sewer adjustments. Massey said the qualified customer will be charged, for six months, their full minimum bill of $13.08 for the first 1,500 gallons. Above 1,500 gallons the city will charge $2.99 per 1,000 gallons, the wholesale rate.
He said for 10,000 gallons of water the customer’s bill would go from $49.80 to $38.50.
“We’ll still make back what North Texas (Municipal Water District) charges us and maybe a little extra,” Massey said. “But we’re not going to make the full amount we would normally charge that would pay for the city’s part of the revenue.”
For wastewater, the minimum bill will also be charged for the first 1,500 gallons, and the volume metric charges would decrease, resulting in a bill of $37.97 for the CDBG qualifier who uses 10,000 gallons compared to $56.16.
“We have some customers who are nine months delinquent,” Massey said. “This will help catch a lot of them up.”
