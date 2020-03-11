Music, trains and storytelling are on the ticket for the next Allen Depot Coffeehouse Concert at 7 p.m. March 28 at the Allen Heritage Center, 100 E Main St.
The Apologetiks return by popular demand with all new music from country, bluegrass and Americana folk/rock. This five-piece band features Jeannie Clark Fisher on keyboard/guitar/vocals; Kelly Cunningham, harmonica/vocals; Kathy Hartline, fiddle/ vocals; Joey Whitfield, upright and electric bass, and David Pierce, guitar/banjo. This will be their second time to appear at the Allen Depot Coffeehouse with an all new set of songs from Johnny Cash, Patty Loveless, Willie Nelson, the Eagles and more.
Storyteller and Star Local Media columnist Ken Byler will grace attendees with stories of Allen, trains and whatever else he thinks of in order to commemorate the acquisition of the actual red caboose that now sits outside the depot’s south end. Byler, a longtime Allen resident, was selected by Rep. Jodie Laubenberg to be included in the Bob Bullock Museum of Texas History for his Collin County storytelling. At the Depot concert, he will weave train stories as they relate to Allen history, and maybe mention a train robbery or two, as Jeannie Clark Fisher, singer/guitarist and Jim Longley, harmonica player and member of Like Minded Friends and the Allen Folk Music Society, illustrate them in song.
Darshan Rao will open with songs and guitar playing. Rao, the 15-year-old phenom, has been singing and playing guitar for seven years. He has performed at Mud Leaf Café, Whole Foods, The Coffee House Café, the House of Blues, and The Lion & Crown at Watter’s Creek.
McKinney roastery TexaKona will provide coffee and have samples of their products to peruse.
The Allen Depot Coffeehouse Concert is a non-profit, biannual event showcasing local singer/songwriters, musical groups, and storytellers serving the Allen community since 2011. Sponsored by Like Minded Friends and created by singer/songwriter Jeannie Clark Fisher, the Allen Depot Coffeehouse was formed for the purpose of providing a music venue in Allen that is accessible and affordable for all.
Find out more at facebook.com/Like-Minded-Friends-200150660066961.
