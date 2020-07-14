Allen developer to turn family farm into 135-acre mixed use development

SH 121 continues its journey to becoming a bustling corridor from one end to the other with the approval Tuesday night by the Allen City Council of the plans for The Farm in Allen mixed-use development, previously dubbed The Strand. The project is planned for the Johnson family farmland at the northeast corner of Alma Drive and Ridgeview Drive, next door to The Avenue, the 80-acre mixed-use development approved in February.
The Farm was approved under its former moniker and developer in January 2018 also as a mix of residential, retail, dining and office. The 135-acre property is now being developed by Allen-based JaRyCo in cooperation with the Johnson family, which farmed the land since 1964 – hence the new name, The Farm.
The development is planned to include over 1.6 million square feet of office space, 142,000 square feet of retail, a 150-key hotel, 60,000 square feet of restaurants, townhomes and 2,400 urban residential units, along with outdoor amenities like a two-and-a-half acre lake and two miles of hiking and biking trails, according to JaRyCo Development.
JaRyCo President Bruce Heller said the Johnson family has been heavily involved in the process to ensure their family farm “turns into something positive for the city of Allen.”
“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with the Johnson Family and transform their treasured farm into a world-class mixed-use project that will check all of the boxes for what the citizens of Allen need,” Heller said in a release. “The project’s phases will be determined by the market needs, but overall, with office, dining, entertainment and residences, we will be creating a master planned, walkable community that will be a new destination for Allen and the surrounding areas.”
Heller said that while his company isn’t changing the basic foundation of the original project, one goal of the new plans was to mix up the layout to allow a true mixed-use vision where office and residential weren’t separate so residents of the development could work closer to home. He noted another project goal is to give it a city center characteristic by bringing in retailers like grocery, drugstores, services and others.
Another important component, Heller said, is a family-friendly place to make new memories with a focus on natural features.
“Spending time with the Johnson family, the thing that was really neat to hear was the children and the grandkids talking about going out to Grandpa’s farm and everything they did on Grandpa’s farm,” he said. “So what we’ve really done is take all those memories that we pulled out in our early meetings, and what we want to do is recreate those so people can go to The Farm in the future and leave with some of those same memories.”
According to JaRyCo, the land Bob Johnson Sr. and his wife Doris bought the land in the 1960s from a neighboring farmer, at a time when Allen’s population was less than 5,000. The Johnson Family initially used the land for raising cattle and growing wheat, corn and hay.
“As a family that has owned the property across four generations, we are excited to begin transferring this special family legacy to future generations in Allen,” Bob Johnson said.
The infrastructure construction is planned to begin in late 2020.
