Jonathan Boyd follows the COVID-19 trends carefully.
As Allen’s fire chief, he’s in charge of any health emergency that affects the city.
The data he’s observing has him worried. As a result he is issuing a message to the community.
“We’re going to have to make choices on how we spend the holidays together,” Boyd said.
Boyd has already visited with church and city leaders and said he plans to post a video online about the gloom outlook.
“We’re seeing our cases similar to what we had in June and July,” Boyd said. “The summer surge we had with the cases and the number of hospitalizations, we’re seeing that again.”
According to data presented by Boyd, the number of positive cases in Allen jumped from 30 during the week of Sept. 7-13 to 52 during the week of Sept. 14-20. The next week it went to 61. It reached 62 the week of Oct. 5-11.
He said the number of ER visits by individuals with COVID-19 symptoms county wide has increased by 63 percent since mid-September. In the same time frame, there has been a 57-percent increase in patients admitted into the ICU with COVID-19 symptoms.
He said all indications point to another surge this fall.
“We’re expecting it to peak higher because of the colder temperatures,” Boyd said. “The baseline will be higher than it was in June.”
Boyd said the upcoming holiday season makes the community spread even more dangerous.
“We’re coming into a difficult time,” Boyd said.
He said residents seem to doing a good job of wearing masks and washing hands, but he said staying away from groups of people will be hard with the holiday season approaching.
“We have to make a decision on limiting what we do with others, and that’s hard with Halloween and Thanksgiving coming up,” Boyd said. “Since there’s no mandate to limit mobility it’s up to us to lower the risk by lowering the contact.”
Vaccine update
In August Boyd participated in a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Moderna. He received an injection, not knowing whether it was an actual vaccine or a placebo. About a month later he received a booster shot.
Boyd said he experienced a low-grade fever after receiving the booster shot. Boyd said he’s still not sure if he got the vaccine or the placebo, but he thinks it was probably the vaccine.
“The fact that I had a low-grade fever is consistent with those with the vaccine,” Boyd said.
He said participants in the clinical trial will be told which shot they had once a vaccine is approved and ready to be distributed.
Meanwhile the Allen Fire Department is preparing to administer the vaccine once it’s available. The department went through a rigorous process to be able to administer the vaccine, which included providing the state the required storage, safety and reporting plans. The department also purchased a freezer, refrigerator and data loggers.
“We’re at the starting line with our engines revved up,” Boyd said.
Boyd said the first round of vaccines would be given to healthcare workers and front line workers. Phase two would likely include essential employees and those considered vulnerable to the virus.
“That’s where we’ll get the majority of the doses,” Boyd said.
Boyd said while the storage was secured for the doses, he hopes it won’t be needed.
“We plan to give all these out,” Boyd said. “We’ll administer them as soon as they’re released.”
