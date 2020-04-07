To help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
In an effort to ensure everyone is protected, the Allen Fire Department is accepting donations of homemade face masks to distribute to health care workers and other essential personnel. The masks will be used by personnel in low-risk environments or if more sophisticated personal protective equipment (PPE) is no longer available, a release states.
Medical-grade PPE is becoming extremely hard to find, Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said, and should be available primarily to those on the front lines of exposure, such as medical staff or first responders.
“However, even simple fabric masks can help reduce the spread of droplets by providing a constant covering when someone talks, coughs or breathes in public.” Boyd said.
Masks donated to Allen Fire Department should follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for sewn cloth face masks, available on the CDC website. These masks are sewn with two fabric rectangles and include elastic or string to secure it to the face.
Fabric stores like Joann Fabrics and Michael’s have mobilized crafters to create the masks at home. Through its Make to Give campaign, Joann Fabrics has donated over 40 million masks made by home sewers, and Michaels has donated $1 million worth of fabric, working with local organizations to provide fabric masks to hospitals across the country.
“The amazing thing about the crafting community is that, especially in difficult times, they are always looking for ways to help,” Joann president Wade Miquelon said. “We are seeing hospital workers, organizations and individuals coming into our stores for supplies to make these essential items, and our customers are asking us how they can help.”
According to the CDC, the cloth face coverings should be made from machine-washable materials because they should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use.
Mask donations will be accepted from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice at the Allen Fire Department mobile office located off Butler Circle, behind Allen City Hall.
Visit the city of Allen website for pattern and instructions.
