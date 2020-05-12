Allen ISD today announced the hiring of two administrators.
Allen High School Principal Jason Johnston is the new assistant superintendent of human resources, and David Hicks is the new chief information officer.
Johnston will assume his new role on June 1. He replaces Shelia Smith, who accepted an administrative position with Lewisville ISD in April.
Johnston has served as principal of Allen High School since 2016. In that role he has led a campus of more than 5,000 students plus 400 teachers and support staff. Prior to joining Allen ISD, Johnston served as principal of North Forney High School. He also served as a middle school principal in Rockwall ISD and assistant principal of a Garland ISD middle school. He has also served as an adjunct professor at the university level.
Johnston earned both his doctoral and master’s degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce and his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas. Johnston and his family live in Allen.
Allen ISD will immediately begin the search for a new principal to lead Allen High School.
Hicks will replace Tim Carroll who is retiring in June after 25 years of service in Allen ISD.
Hicks has served as director of communications for Allen ISD since 2017. Prior to joining AISD, he served in several roles in the Highland Park ISD Communications Department, most recently as the assistant director of communications.
He earned his master’s degree from the University of Alabama and his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas. Hicks lives in Allen with his wife and daughter.
