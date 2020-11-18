Despite rumors to the contrary, Allen ISD will not be moving to a remote-only style of learning after Thanksgiving, district officials said Wednesday.
There had been rumors circulating that the district would move to a remote-only format between the weeks of Thanksgiving and the winter break.
“We fully intend to return to school after the Thanksgiving break with a mix of in-person and at-home learning,” David Hicks, chief information officer, said Wednesday.
The rumor comes as COVID-19 cases locally and nationally continue to soar. As of Tuesday there were a record 322 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 reported in the county.
Hicks said there is no specific data point that would trigger a move to full remote learning, but rather the decision would be made on a case-by-case basis.
“It really depends on each campus,” Hicks said. “We have to look at the trends from last year, such as the absentee rate from last year versus this year. Since we’re in the winter we may still have absences anyway. So we need to dig into the details and look at how many staff and students have tested positive for COVID. There’s no magic number.”
Allen ISD has not closed any campus because of COVID-19, and only one classroom has been closed, Hicks said.
“Allen ISD is proud of our students and staff for following additional health and safety protocols this year,” Hicks said. “While it may not be possible to completely eliminate the spread of COVID-19, our students and staff are taking the necessary steps to help mitigate the risk.”
AISD officials continue to encourage families to mitigate the risk of contracting COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing and washing hands. Students are asked to avoid in-person classes if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.
For information on AISD’s procedures related to COVID-19 go to allenisd.org/Page/59150.
