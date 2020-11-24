The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved a memorandum of understanding on Nov. 18 that will signal the beginning of a partnership with Tarleton State University.
District leaders said the partnership will go a long way in continuing its goal to ensure that students are ready for the future upon graduation.
“I am delighted to be here tonight to present a partnership with Tarleton State University,” Daniel Soliz, director of college and career readiness, said. “I want to review what the Distinguished High School Partnership program is and what it will mean to our high school. Tarleton would grant automatic admission to the top 50% of students who graduate Allen High School. Tarleton would also waive all SAT and ACT requirements, and waive all admission fees.”
Students would also be able to receive additional scholarship funds if they qualify.
“Because Allen High School would be one of the Distinguished High Schools partnered with Tarleton, students graduating in the top 10% would receive an additional $1,000 per year above for what they would normally qualify,” Soliz said. “Further, students graduating in the top 25% would receive an additional $500 per year above their qualified amount.”
This is based on the President’s Guaranteed Award Program, or GAP. While SAT and ACT requirements are not necessary for admission, students may benefit financially by submitting their scores.
According to the district’s plan, each student must “be future ready for success in citizenship and college, career, or the military.” To achieve this goal, “students will experience challenging, creative, and collaborative learning opportunities. Technology will add value to the learning process by enhancing individualization and deepening learning.”
“It is a goal of the high school and this district that the students are prepared for their futures,” Soliz said. “Our goal here is to ensure that these do well on these standardized tests, to ensure that they qualify for these scholarship opportunities.
“This partnership is in line with our district goals,” Soliz said. “This memorandum of understanding would reinforce that goal and ensure that we are preparing our students for their futures.”
“What a wonderful opportunity for our students,” Amy Gnadt, president of the school board, said. “This helps us ensure that we meet our goals for future ready students. I am super excited. We look forward to our partnership for many years to come. I wish my kids were still in school because I know where they would be going. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Tarleton University.”
Advisors will be in contact with current seniors who plan to attend Tarleton State University. Staff will facilitate students as they apply to the school and work through financial aid. Once these students have secured their admission and scholarships, the school district will expand this to other students.
Tarleton State University is located in Stephenville, Texas. Approximately 13,000 students attend the school, achieving degrees in almost 100 fields of study.
The mission statement of the university is that it “provides an academically challenging education where learning is grounded in real-world experiences and effective teaching, research, scholarship, and service. As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Tarleton is rich in history and tradition while being committed to student success and diversity. Tarleton strives to develop moral and ethical thinkers, scholars and leaders who demonstrate civility and integrity, while contributing meaningfully and responsibly to a global society.”
