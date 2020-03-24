Voting

The Allen ISD School Board voted on Monday to postpone its May 2 election.

Voters will now head to the polls on Nov. 3 to elect a new Place 6 trustee and to decide on the process for AISD to reimburse the state for recapture payments.

February fillings will remain valid, and the filing period will not be reopened for candidates. Applications for ballots by mail for voters who are disabled or over 65 years old will still be valid, but applications for ballots by mail submitted based on an expected absence from the county will not be valid – those applications will need to be resubmitted.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation March 18 suspending provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow cities to postpone their 2020 elections.

"I strongly encourage local election officials to take advantage of these waivers and postpone their elections until November," Abbott said. "Right now, the state's focus is responding to COVID-19 – including social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. By delaying this election, our local election officials can assist in that effort."

The Allen City Council will vote Tuesday whether to postpone its election.

