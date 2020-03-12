Out of precaution for the ongoing concern with coronavirus (COVID-19), Allen ISD will be extending spring break through March 16-20 as school officials assess the situation in the community. All meetings, campus events, practices and extracurricular activities are suspended the week of March 16-20. This includes Kids Club.
Due to the March 11, 2020, announcement by the World Health Organization that the outbreak of the new coronavirus has been declared a pandemic, updated announcements by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and information from medical professionals and state and federal health officials, this action is being taken in an attempt to minimize health and safety risks to the Allen ISD community.
While there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allen, this decision is being made in coordination with surrounding school districts for the well-being of the broader community. District officials will continue to communicate with local and state health officials throughout next week.
“Our first priority is always the safety of our students and staff,” Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock said. “While this is not an easy decision, we believe this is in the best interest of our families and community while we continue monitoring this situation.”
AISD officials are currently planning for other considerations during this closure, such as potential learning opportunities and providing meals to students who receive free or reduced breakfast and lunch. Updates will be emailed to parents and guardians via the email address listed on file in Skyward Family Access. Individuals may update their email address by logging into Skyward. Updates will also be provided at www.allenisd.org/coronavirus. The district will provide information on additional student support should it become necessary to extend closure beyond next week.
Allen ISD leadership and the Board of Trustees will continue to remain in constant communication with state and local health officials and the Texas Education Agency.
"The district would like to thank our parents, staff, and community members for their patience and understanding during this time. Please continue to care for yourself, family, and those around you and adhere to the preventative measures as recommended by public health officials, such as limiting interaction and practicing social distancing," a district statement said.
