Allen ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Niven announced his retirement from the superintendency to pursue other professional opportunities, according to a district release.
The Board of Trustees expressed its appreciation to Niven for his efforts while serving as superintendent and for the district’s many achievements and accomplishments during his tenure. The board also extended its best wishes to Niven in his future endeavors, the release states.
Niven thanked the present and past board for providing him with the opportunity to serve in the district. Niven also expressed his appreciation to the staff and community for their support of the district’s programs and services.
The board named Robin Bullock as acting superintendent and will soon begin its search for a replacement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.