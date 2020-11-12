The Community Scholarship Application, administered by the Foundation For Allen Schools, is now open at AISDfoundation.org and is available to all AHS Class of 2021 seniors.
Students need only complete one application in order to be considered for one of these locally funded scholarships which range in award amounts from $500 to $5,000.
“Our scholarship donors are seeking to help a variety of AHS seniors – students who have overcome a hardship, seniors who have excelled in a particular area, seniors who are planning to attend a specific college or study in a particular field,” said Regina Taylor, Foundation director. “Typically we have about 250 students apply and we award around 160 scholarships; those are great odds for winning a scholarship.”
Complete instructions, the application link and a list of current scholarship awards can be found on the website or contact the Foundation office at 972-727-0362. Deadline is 4 p.m. Dec. 8.
District among state’s best, ranking says
Allen Independent School District has been ranked as the ninth-best school district in Texas, according to the Niche.com 2021 Best Schools Ranking. The website analyzes data from the U.S. Department of Education and survey responses from families to create its rankings.
In a ranking of individual campuses, Allen High School was named the 30th best high school for preparing students for college in a list that included academies and select-enrollment magnet schools.
All three middle schools in Allen ISD earned a spot on the list of the best middle schools in Texas. Curtis earned #34, Ereckson was named #26, and Ford earned #41.
In Niche’s list of the best public elementary schools in Texas, 14 Allen ISD elementary schools were named in the Top 100.
To view more Allen ISD rankings, visit: niche.com/k12/d/allen-independent-school-district-tx/
District honored for best practices
Allen ISD recently was recognized as one of 53 educational organizations in Texas for following best practices in the area of purchasing operations by the Texas Association of Business Officials (TASBO).
The district will receive the award at the group’s annual February meeting in Austin.
“It’s a worthwhile program that continues to grow since its inception in 2009,” said Tracy Ginsburg, TASBO executive director. “The Award of Merit was created to recognize Texas school districts, open-enrollment charter schools, and education services centers that are committed to following professional standards in the acquisition of goods and services. It is an honor to recognize these recipients.”
