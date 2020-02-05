Healthy Kids

Allen Police Officer Sam Rippamonti hands out medals to the Healthy Kids runners during the last race of 2019.

 Courtesy of HKRS

Healthy Kids Running Series, a national inclusive and fun youth running experience where kids (ages 2-14) celebrate their success and develop an active healthy lifestyle, is accepting registrants for its five-week spring series at healthykidsrunningseries.org. The season’s first race will begin at 3:30 p.m. March 22 at Cheatham Elementary in Allen.

“Part of an active healthy lifestyle is getting kids out from behind gaming consoles and other screens and playing outside. Whether it’s running or another outdoor activity, we want to get kids moving,” said Kelly David, coordinator, Healthy Kids Running Series. “Our races are kid focused with the ultimate goal of teaching them how to be active and healthy and creating meaningful relationships within our community.”

“We believe that sports, particularly running, teaches lifelong values, such as confidence and accomplishment,” said Jeff Long, founder of the Healthy Kids Running Series. “We teach effort, perseverance, persistence, sportsmanship, independence and grit to our participants and their families, as together, we are building a healthier generation of active kids.”

Healthy Kids Running Series offers a five-week program in the spring and again in the fall with age-appropriate race distances. Kids compete each week for a chance to earn points, and at the end of the Series, the top boy and girl with the most points in their respective age division earn a trophy. All participants receive a finisher’s medal, race bag and Healthy Kids Running Series tech T-shirt for their achievements. Early bird registration runs through March 1; visit the site for price information.

The Healthy Kids Running Series impacts more than 60,000 youth runners in 300+ communities across the United States. Healthy Kids Running Series engages communities and families by providing an inclusive youth running experience, inspiring kids to believe in themselves and lead active healthy lifestyles. Learn more at healthykidsrunningseries.org.

