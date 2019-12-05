This holiday season Dodd Law Offices has partnered with Toys For Tots Collin County to bring joy to children in the community. Now through Tuesday, Dec. 10, you can drop a newly packaged toy at the firm’s Allen location, 1024 S. Greenville Ave. Suite 120. Drop-off times are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and by noon Dec. 10.
Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.
The program was founded in 1947 by reservist Major Bill Hendricks. The Collin County Marine Corps League, LCPL Jacob D. Hayes Detachment, operates the Toys For Tots program in Collin County. For more information on Toys for Tots go to www.toysfortots.org.
