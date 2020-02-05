Listen to biologist and paleontologist Dr. Adam Hartstone-Rose describe how using fossils and an understanding of modern species’ anatomy can create photorealistic reconstructions of the appearances of extinct species and their environments at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Allen Public Library.
During February, The Perot Museum of Nature and Science will feature a fascinating display of fossils in the library’s gallery. The exhibit can be viewed during normal business hours.
Hartstone-Rose is Associate Professor of Biological Sciences and Principal Investigator of the Hartstone-Rose Comparative Anatomy and Functional Morphology Research Lab at North Carolina State University. He and his team investigate the relationship between anatomy and behavior, especially in diet and chewing.
“I study the fossil carnivores that lived alongside our evolving ancestors, including Australopithecus sediba,” Hartstone-Rose said. “Did these carnivores consume our ancestors? Did they also provide scavengable remains that hominins consumed?”
Using the findings from his research on ancient and contemporary animals, he creates photorealistic reconstructions of past environments. His murals of southern African environments 2 million years ago and 300,000 years ago can currently be seen in the Origins: Fossils from the Cradle of Humankind exhibit at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.
Hartstone-Rose earned his bachelors and doctorate at Duke University and got his start in paleoanthropology at the American Museum of Natural History when he was 12 years old.
Sponsored by the Allen Public Library and The Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the program and the exhibit are free. The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911 for additional information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.