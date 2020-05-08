Fifty years ago the world held its breath as three American astronauts drifted through space in a crippled command module. With depleted oxygen tanks and only a trickle of electric power, only gravity, precise navigation, and a miracle of engineering could save them from a dark and lingering death in deep space.
The dramatic story of Apollo 13 has been told in books, documentaries, and a movie, but writer-historian Rusty Williams witnessed events first-hand from the Mission Operations Control Room at the Manned Spacecraft Center. As a junior reporter for the Associated Press, Williams observed – and wrote about – the backstage magic eventually brought the astronauts home safely.
Williams will be the special guest in a live virtual program presented by the Allen Public Library at 7:30 p.m. May 21 at allentx.swagit.com/live. The audience can submit questions until 8:30 p.m. May 21 at liveonstage@cityofallen.org.
Former KERA-FM news editor and CBS Radio broadcaster B. J. Austin will interview Williams onstage at the Allen Public Library, asking for details and stories not generally known to the public.
Williams is an award-winning writer and speaker, the author of four history books. His “Red River Bridge War: A Texas-Oklahoma Border Battle” (Texas A&M University Press, 2016) was named “Best Book of Oklahoma History, 2016” by the Oklahoma Historical Society. “My Old Confederate Home – A Respectable Place for Civil War Veterans” (University Press of Kentucky, 2010) won the 2011 Douglas S. Freeman Award for Southern History.
Call 214-509-4911 for additional information.
