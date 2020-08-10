Allen Library
Courtesy of Jennifer K Pankratz

The Allen Public Library will receive a $16,529 federal grant to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced.  

This is a part of the $2.6 million Texas received from the Institute for Museum and Library Services as part of the CARES Act, which Cornyn supported in March.

 “These funds will help allow Texans to safely utilize local library services and resources,” Cornyn said.  “I applaud area leaders in Allen for their work to obtain these grants and for putting the safety of Texans first as we continue to persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Allen Public Library will use grant funds to purchase a mobile check-out unit and a library document station to help serve community needs and enable social distancing. These resources will allow patrons to access library resources with less contact to other persons or staff.

