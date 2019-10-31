World War II flight instructor Lt. Commander J. Waymon Rose and Sgt. Eugene Pugh will share their fascinating stories from World War II and Vietnam at 7:30 pm Monday, Nov. 11, at the Allen Public Library. 

In addition, the Allen Community Band will perform a medley of patriotic songs for the event. Listen to a creative version of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture that will be replete with celebratory acoustics. All veterans are encouraged to participate.

During the program, veterans will be invited to present the colors and stand when the theme song of their branch of service is performed.

Waymon Rose

Lt. Commander J. Waymon Rose

Rose trained over 800 pilots during World War II, many of whom became aces.  After the war, Rose served another 19 years in the U.S. Air Force Reserves.

Eugene Pugh

Sgt. Eugene Pugh

A Green Beret, Pugh was assigned to MACVSOG the highly classified organization during the Vietnam War, also known as the widow-making unit. Sgt. Pugh is the author of “Surrender Not An Option,” a novel based upon his dangerous reconnaissance missions into Laos, Cambodia and North Vietnam. Hear the harrowing saga of his venture into North Vietnam to rescue POWs.   

General Bernardo de Galvez Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will provide refreshments after the program.

Sponsored by Allen Public Library, VFW Armistice Memorial Post 2195, General Bernardo de Galvez Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and Allen Community Band, this program is free.

Call 214-509-4911 for more information. The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments