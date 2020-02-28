Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced this week that a jury sentenced Marcus Johnson-McBryde, 23, of Allen, to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two cases of aggravated assault of a public servant and one case of aggravated robbery. McBryde also received prison sentences on five additional cases as part of his guilty plea to the jury.
“Sometimes things that go without saying just need to be said, like ‘Don’t assault officers, don’t carjack innocent civilians, don’t commit new crimes while on parole, don’t rob people or businesses, and don’t shoot at police officers,’” Willis said after sentencing.
In the early morning hours of July 5, 2018, McBryde carjacked two people at gunpoint in an Allen apartment parking lot. Plano Police Officer Zach Petty located McBryde on the entrance ramp at SB US 75 heading WB onto the George Bush Turnpike and attempted to stop him. McBryde fired multiple rounds out the driver’s side window at Officer Petty, and then accelerated up to speeds of 120 MPH. Plano officers pursued in three separate squad cars. The pursuit ended with McBryde crashing into a barrier on the entrance ramp to the Dallas North Tollway. During that chase, McBryde also shot at Plano Officer Garrett Murray.
After officers arrested McBryde, Plano Detective Aaron Benzick and Allen Detectives Timothy Dowd and C.D. Mayfield interviewed him. McBryde admitted he bonded out of jail on a robbery charge just five days earlier and that’s why he stole the car and fled from the police; to avoid going back to jail. While in the Collin County Jail on the charges stemming from his July 5 arrest, McBryde assaulted a detention officer, resulting in an additional charge for assault on a public servant.
McBryde pleaded guilty to all seven charges. During the punishment phase of trial, prosecutors presented evidence of McBryde’s prior felony and misdemeanor convictions, including evading, possession of drugs at school, criminal trespass, stealing cars, attempted robbery of a pregnant woman, and aggravated assault of a public servant for his brutal assault of a female correctional officer during his incarceration at the Gainesville State School.
Prosecutors also presented evidence of McBryde’s membership in the Bloods criminal street gang and that McBryde was on parole for the aggravated assault of a public servant and on bond for his role in a robbery at a Plano Metro PCS store at the time he committed his July 5 crimes.
After hearing evidence, the jury sentenced McBryde to 60 years on the aggravated cases described, 20 years on the evading with motor vehicle case, 10 years on the assault public servant case, 10 years on the robbery case and two years in State Jail on the unlawful use of a motor vehicle case.
Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Ashley Briggs and Christina Skipper prosecuted the cases, aided by District Attorney Investigator Kenneth Newton, while Judge Richard Davis presided.
