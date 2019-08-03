The suspect in this morning's mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso was identified as Patrick Crusius, 21 of Allen. According to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, 20 people were killed and 26 people were wounded in the shooting.
The suspect was taken into police custody after he surrendered inside the store.
"The situation, needless to say, is a horrific one," Allen said. "Everyone that carries a badge in this town pretty much showed up to that particular scene."
El Paso police spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez noted there were up to 3,000 shoppers and about 100 employees at the time as back-to-school is a peak season.
State Rep. Jeff Leach said in a statement that Crusius is a 2017 graduate of Plano Senior High School.
"As state representative for this area, I am communicating directly with local law enforcement, Plano ISD leaders and fellow state officials to ensure we are responding appropriately and offering any and all assistance and aid to our friends in El Paso," he said.
Collin College also released a statement confirming Crusius attended the college.
"We are saddened and horrified by the news of the shooting today in El Paso, Texas," the statement read. "A student by the name of Patrick Crusius attended Collin College from fall 2017 through spring 2019."
It stated that Collin College is prepared to cooperate authorities in the investigation.
"We join the governor and all Texans in expressing our heartfelt concern for the victims of the shooting and their loved ones."
Allen said the state will potentially pursue murder charges and could be looking at the shooting as a hate crime.
