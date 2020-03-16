On March 16, 2020, the city of Allen initiated a local disaster declaration for public health emergency.
“We appreciate the cooperation of Allen citizens, businesses and organizations and our neighboring communities as we work together to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said City Manager Eric Ellwanger.
To help contain the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the community, the city is making the following changes which will go into effect immediately:
Community gatherings of more than 250 people are prohibited. This applies to gatherings which are likely to bring together 250 people or more at the same time in a single confined or enclosed space, such as restaurants, theaters, churches/houses of worship, stadiums and meeting halls.
All city recreation and library facilities will remain closed to the public until further notice, and all activities canceled. Refunds will be offered on impacted events, classes and activities.
All adult sports leagues are postponed until further notice. Youth sports leagues organized by Allen Sports Association have already been canceled until March 29.
All city board and commission meetings, except for Allen City Council, Allen Planning & Zoning and any other meeting required by law are postponed until further notice.
All citizens are encouraged to watch City Council meetings online and submit comments of public interest or comments on agenda items electronically at CityofAllen.org/SubmitComment after agendas are posted.
Collin County, along with neighboring cities of Plano, Frisco and McKinney are expected to make similar public health emergency declarations today.
