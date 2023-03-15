Market Street and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the February winners of the second annual Teachers On The Rise program.
Nominations have poured in from students and families across North Texas explaining the ways their teacher(s) go above-and-beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.
Congratulations to our winners from February: Tiffany Logan of Marion Elementary School (Allen ISD), Richard Lesky of Bowman Middle School (Plano ISD) and Dr. Susan Lafayette of Williams High School (Plano ISD).
“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With a couple more months ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”
“We have had the privilege of honoring more than 30 educators in North Texas since we launched the program in 2021,” said Shane Sumrow, director of Teachers On The Rise. “We only have a few more months left in the school year to nominate teachers, so we encourage students and families to get their nominations in soon.”
Winning teachers receive a $100 Market Street gift card, $100 American Express gift card and a gift basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.
