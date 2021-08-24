Allen police arrested a man suspected of attempted capital murder of a peace officer Sunday morning, authorities confirmed in a press release Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect, 30-year-old Evan Kates of Carrollton, allegedly shot at an Allen Police K-9 Unit vehicle at approximately 2:44 a.m. while driving the wrong way on South Greenville Avenue. Officers reportedly continued chasing the suspect as he evaded officers while driving through McKinney and eventually Melissa, where authorities say his vehicle crashed.
Police say two or three more shots were fired at responding officers over the duration of the chase, and that he was apprehended while trying to flee the perimeter on foot.
No officers were injured.
“This is a stark reminder of the dangers that officers can face on a day-to-day basis. The men and women of the Allen Police Department bravely face these dangers to ensure the safety of our citizens,” the statement said. “As you go about your daily routines and see one of our officers, consider recognizing them for what they do. A ‘thank you,’ a wave, or even a smile would be a great way to show your support, and it just might brighten their day.”
Kates was arrested on three counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, a first-degree felony, and one count of evading arrest with a vehicle, a state jail felony. The suspect is currently held in Collin County Jail on a $1.5 million bond. Police say he was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were sustained from the crash.
As of writing, Kates’ attorney of record, Richard K. Franklin, has not returned a request for comment.
