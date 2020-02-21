Allen police are investigating a shooting at The Gates of Allen Station, 505 E. Exchange Parkway, which occurred just before 1 p.m. today.
Police have three suspects in custody, and one fled the scene and is still at large. The suspect is described by officers on scene as a black male wearing a black hoodie and black pants. He was last seen running west from the apartment complex.
According to APD spokesman Sgt. Jon Felty, one person was injured in the incident and was transported to Medical City McKinney. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
He said the three people in custody are being questioned, and the suspect vehicle has been removed and is being processed by police.
Contact Allen police with any information at 214-509-4321. If you believe you’ve seen this suspect call 911.
