Allen missing child
Courtesy of Allen PD

The Allen Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing child.

Police said Marcus Angus, 10, was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the number 8 printed on it

He was last seen at approximately 7:10 a.m. near his home. Police said all known friends and associate locations have been checked to no avail.

If you see this child, notify Allen Police at 214-509-4321. 

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments