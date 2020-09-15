The Allen Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing child.
Police said Marcus Angus, 10, was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the number 8 printed on it
He was last seen at approximately 7:10 a.m. near his home. Police said all known friends and associate locations have been checked to no avail.
If you see this child, notify Allen Police at 214-509-4321.
