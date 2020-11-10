Several long-anticipated roadway projects are getting closer to construction.
In an update to Allen City Council on Oct. 27, engineers for the city of Allen and Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) outlined the progress on five high-profile initiatives.
Allen Gateway (US-75 and Allen Drive)
The Allen Gateway project will create a landmark entry to the city at the Allen Drive overpass. When completed, drivers along US 75 will travel beneath a decorative overpass featuring metallic waves backlit by LED lights at night. Creative landscaping and unique sidewalks will encircle new roundabouts on either side of the highway. Construction is expected to begin in summer 2021. Once complete, each roundabout is intended to feature tall public artwork to be built at a later date.
HOV Lanes (IH-635 to McDermott Drive)
Plans to reconfigure the HOV lane on US 75 were announced in 2019, but TXDOT is still examining the best ways to use the fifth lane extending from IH-635 to Allen. Possible solutions include a managed lane that requires a nominal toll only during certain times of day, when traffic is heaviest. Because some options depend on Texas legislation regarding tolling existing lanes, a project start date is not yet set.
US-75 and Ridgeview Interchange
A full rebuild of the Ridgeview Drive interchange, located near the Allen-McKinney border, is planned to help manage future growth and allow the 5th lane to be constructed on US-75. Right now, TXDOT is acquiring the property to build the project, finishing the design, and securing needed funding. Depending on TxDOT funding, construction could start as soon as 2022.
Illumination on US-75
To provide better lighting along the highway, TXDOT plans to replace or retrofit existing lights with high-mast LED light poles. The new lighting will be added in preparation for the HOV conversion (5th) lane, mentioned above, likely no earlier than Summer 2022.
FM2551 (Angel Parkway)
Plans to expand FM2551/Angel Parkway from two to six lanes have been on hold due to difficulties in relocating water and sewer lines owned by North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD). The project will eventually redirect FM2551 to align with Murphy Road in the south. NTMWD has committed to relocating its lines within 20 months, pushing the construction start date for the road to summer of 2022 at the earliest.
